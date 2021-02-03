ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Shares Down 0.9%

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.53. 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDP)

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

