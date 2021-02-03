ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 10.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 12.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 77.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 793,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 346,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of PUMP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. 575,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,072. The firm has a market cap of $822.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.