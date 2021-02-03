Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $27.04. 6,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000.

