Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.70

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 21566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Several analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Primo Water by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Primo Water by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.