Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by Benchmark to Buy

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

PINC opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Premier by 56.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 749,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Premier by 70.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 540,418 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 24.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,618,000 after acquiring an additional 348,155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 55.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after buying an additional 268,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 237,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

