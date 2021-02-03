PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in PPG Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

