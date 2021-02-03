Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Power Integrations updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Power Integrations stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.90. 933,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,140. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

