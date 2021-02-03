Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Short Interest Update

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after buying an additional 4,656,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 80.9% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $6.02 on Wednesday, hitting $82.88. 48,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,140. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

