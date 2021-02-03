PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 37.6% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $9,259.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,144.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.77 or 0.04248930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.41 or 0.00424421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.19 or 0.01217857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00508660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00426649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00263089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021657 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,625,168 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

