Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Get Poshmark alerts:

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.