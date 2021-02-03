Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.45. 238,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 290,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $584.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,473,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.