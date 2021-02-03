POPCHAIN (PCH) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $263,743.37 and approximately $4.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

