Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Trading Down 7%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) fell 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $18.19. 1,327,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,508,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 71.09% and a negative net margin of 162.27%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polar Power stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Polar Power at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

