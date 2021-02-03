POA (POA) Trading 47.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. POA has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $2.96 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,181,206 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
