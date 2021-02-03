Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of PLYM opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

