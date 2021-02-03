Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Trading Up 6.7%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.46. 385,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 965,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 20,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

