Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.13–0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.9-391.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.66 million.Pluralsight also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.02)-($0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ PS opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. Pluralsight has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Pluralsight from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Pluralsight from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,019 shares of company stock worth $901,344 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

