Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Holdings Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $43,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLXS. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 96.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 51.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after buying an additional 126,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 44.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 41,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 38.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at $2,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $78,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,087,064.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $5,845,471. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

