PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PHI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PLDT from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PLDT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PLDT has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.20 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PLDT during the second quarter worth $211,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the second quarter worth $252,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PLDT by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the third quarter worth $215,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

