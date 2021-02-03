PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $73.46. 4,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,672. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39.

PJT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

