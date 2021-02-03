PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. 6,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,672. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.