Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Tops $460,081.21

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One Pizza token can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $460,081.21 and approximately $163.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000258 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 98% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.