Pivot Token Price Tops $0.0002 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $923,541.93 and approximately $455,453.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00831209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.81 or 0.04698990 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00035081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.