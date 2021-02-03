Piper Sandler Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $260.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.15 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.92.

AMGN opened at $240.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

