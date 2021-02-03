Piper Sandler Comments on Facebook, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $11.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.91. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.71 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Shares of FB opened at $267.08 on Monday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.04 and a 200-day moving average of $267.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock worth $384,005,409 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

