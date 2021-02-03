Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bankers Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ ESXB opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 596,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.