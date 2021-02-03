Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.53.

NYSE:AJG opened at $117.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 25,587 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,348,000 after buying an additional 36,539 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,200 shares of company stock worth $5,219,461. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.