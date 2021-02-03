Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $896.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

