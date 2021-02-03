Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Up 20.1%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares shot up 20.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.14. 890,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,771,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.