Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Up 20.1%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares shot up 20.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.14. 890,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,771,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.53%.
Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPSI)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
