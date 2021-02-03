Pioneer Natural Resources to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.66 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $6.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.07.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $119.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $147.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $61,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390,471 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 349,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 265,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

