Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Short Interest Up 17.7% in January

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $86,129,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after buying an additional 127,755 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after buying an additional 390,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $147.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.