Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.52

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.52 and last traded at $76.96, with a volume of 326204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.