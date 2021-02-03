Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.43, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,205,150 shares of company stock worth $138,485,385. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2,105.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $17,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

