Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $34.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.13.

PING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

PING traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $31.83. 4,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,182. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,205,150 shares of company stock valued at $138,485,385. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

