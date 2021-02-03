Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Pinduoduo reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 155.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after buying an additional 883,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,618,000 after buying an additional 807,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 20.4% in the third quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,561,000 after buying an additional 492,964 shares during the last quarter.

PDD stock traded up $13.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.33. The company had a trading volume of 264,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.80 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $195.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.45.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

