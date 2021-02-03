PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

