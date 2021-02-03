PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
