PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PGP opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 8.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.