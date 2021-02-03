Phoneum (PHT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,988.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $95,776.01 and approximately $2,988.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00068594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.23 or 0.00909937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00048648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00039390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.10 or 0.04598627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.