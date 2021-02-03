Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $351,274.15 and approximately $84.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 122.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,055.26 or 1.00481263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00024679 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $346.91 or 0.00966789 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.82 or 0.00308848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00189364 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001604 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00032985 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,579,562 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

