Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by Permit Capital LLC

Permit Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.3% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.21. 124,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,729. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

