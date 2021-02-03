Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.30-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,424. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $887.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.