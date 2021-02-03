Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Phibro Animal Health has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.

Shares of PAHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. 4,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

