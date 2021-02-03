Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Phibro Animal Health has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $853.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

