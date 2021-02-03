Phantasma Price Reaches $0.11 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $162,402.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,481.64 or 0.99795816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00029474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

