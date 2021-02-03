PGGM Investments Sells 285,407 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 285,407 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $607,936,000 after purchasing an additional 343,968 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $198,595,000 after purchasing an additional 504,742 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 39.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $62,424,000 after purchasing an additional 175,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

