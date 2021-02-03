PGGM Investments Sells 1,181 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.22, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

