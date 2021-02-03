PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 128,649 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 128,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALV. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

