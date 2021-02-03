PGGM Investments Purchases 52 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cintas were worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Cintas by 18.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 3.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 28.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after acquiring an additional 97,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas stock opened at $331.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

