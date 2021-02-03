PGGM Investments Has $7.11 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,786 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after purchasing an additional 616,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 65.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,958 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 284.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 41.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 701,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,049,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

