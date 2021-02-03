PGGM Investments Decreases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 602,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,074 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in News were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $3,730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of News by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 929,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 207,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. News Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

